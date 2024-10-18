Browns Nation

Friday, October 18, 2024
Analyst Predicts Browns’ Fans Will Be ‘Loud And Ugly’ On Sunday

Cleveland Browns stadium
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The season is starting to slip away from the Cleveland Browns.

After a 1-5 start to the year, Cleveland’s aspirations of a repeat playoff trip are starting to look like a dream, and the fans are beginning to accept the new reality.

A trade this week of star wide receiver Amari Cooper could be the tipping point of fans’ frustrations as the Browns organization appears to have embraced that sentiment, too.

That’s why this weekend’s first home game in nearly a month could be an ugly scene for the home team.

Analyst and former coach Blake Williams told his co-hosts on “Come Get Some” that the scene inside Huntington Bank Field could be extremely rough for the hosts, especially if the Browns continue to struggle offensively against AFC North rival Cincinnati.

“I think as soon as this weekend, things are going to get pretty vocal and loud and ugly in Browns Stadium,” Williams said, adding, “Not only is it going to be tough for them to win – and why I said zero (wins) on this next three (home games) – it could get pretty ugly.”

The Browns have also been the opposites of last season as Cleveland went 8-1 in home games during the 2023 campaign while failing on the road often.

This season, Cleveland has looked better in road games, and their two home contests – against the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants – have been ugly affairs, especially for the offense.

Cleveland will begin a three-game homestand on Sunday with the Bengals.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation