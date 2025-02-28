Analyst Reveals How Browns Could Potentially Use Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter is one of the most discussed prospects in this year’s draft class.

For the past two seasons, Hunter played nearly every snap during each game as both a wide receiver and a cornerback.

He received the 2024 Heisman Trophy for his efforts last year, excelling at both positions while leading Colorado to a 9-4 finish.

Now that he’s preparing for the next level, what position Hunter will play in the NFL has been a hot topic.

It’s one analyst Jay Crawford addressed on Friday’s “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” revealing how he believes the Browns could use him if the franchise drafts the standout player in April.

“You could use him as your primary receiver, and he’s primarily an offensive player. But when you get into situations where it’s two-minute, and you know they’re going to be passing, or your at third-and-long, passing down situations only, throw him out there. Use him more as a gadget for that,” Crawford said.

If the #Browns opted to draft Travis Hunter, what would be the best way to use him?#UCSS has the debatehttps://t.co/pGNm6nQnuu pic.twitter.com/QYamKZyf8m — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) February 28, 2025

Analyst Jason Lloyd added that Cleveland could relegate Hunter to dime packages on defense, giving the Browns an extraordinary player to stop opponents’ passing attacks.

Cleveland has been linked to Hunter multiple times this offseason as the Browns have the No. 2 overall selection in this year’s draft.

Hunter is projected to be among the first players to come off the board in April due to his unique ability to play multiple positions well.

Earlier this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that the organization has scouted Hunter as a receiver, suggesting that Cleveland would primarily use him on offense.

NEXT:

Analyst Sends Warning To Myles Garrett About His Trade Request