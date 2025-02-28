Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, February 28, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Reveals How Browns Could Potentially Use Travis Hunter

Analyst Reveals How Browns Could Potentially Use Travis Hunter

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Reveals How Browns Could Potentially Use Travis Hunter
(Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

 

Travis Hunter is one of the most discussed prospects in this year’s draft class.

For the past two seasons, Hunter played nearly every snap during each game as both a wide receiver and a cornerback.

He received the 2024 Heisman Trophy for his efforts last year, excelling at both positions while leading Colorado to a 9-4 finish.

Now that he’s preparing for the next level, what position Hunter will play in the NFL has been a hot topic.

It’s one analyst Jay Crawford addressed on Friday’s “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” revealing how he believes the Browns could use him if the franchise drafts the standout player in April.

“You could use him as your primary receiver, and he’s primarily an offensive player. But when you get into situations where it’s two-minute, and you know they’re going to be passing, or your at third-and-long, passing down situations only, throw him out there. Use him more as a gadget for that,” Crawford said.

Analyst Jason Lloyd added that Cleveland could relegate Hunter to dime packages on defense, giving the Browns an extraordinary player to stop opponents’ passing attacks.

Cleveland has been linked to Hunter multiple times this offseason as the Browns have the No. 2 overall selection in this year’s draft.

Hunter is projected to be among the first players to come off the board in April due to his unique ability to play multiple positions well.

Earlier this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that the organization has scouted Hunter as a receiver, suggesting that Cleveland would primarily use him on offense.

NEXT:  Analyst Sends Warning To Myles Garrett About His Trade Request
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation