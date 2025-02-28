Analyst Sends Warning To Myles Garrett About His Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns and star defensive end Myles Garrett are heading towards a contentious breakup now that the Browns’ front office has reiterated that it has no plans to honor Garrett’s public trade request he released on social media a few weeks ago.

Garrett is signed for two more years and has stressed that he wants to play for a contender at this point in his career, which he does not think the Browns are capable of doing.

One analyst recently sent a warning to Garrett about this situation to remind him that he doesn’t have any leverage.

In a recent episode of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Jay Crawford stressed how Garrett has no leverage and added that Garrett is likely thinking about two things: his short-term legacy (winning a Super Bowl) and long-term legacy (making the Hall of Fame).

He believes having the opportunity to be the best to ever do it matters to him.

Crawford expounded that this could end up with Garrett simply sitting at home waiting for a trade if the Browns take Abdul Carter with the second pick.

Ideally, having Carter and Garrett together would create one of the most lethal pass-rushing duos to ever do it, but it wouldn’t mean anything if the Browns can’t figure out the quarterback position and get back to being contenders.

From a fan’s perspective, Garrett is easily the Browns’ best trade asset, and it makes sense to trade him if the organization is heading toward a rebuild.

He is still in his prime and would fetch an absolute haul, and if he doesn’t want to be in Cleveland anymore, he has done more than enough to earn the right to be sent elsewhere.

