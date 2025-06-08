Analyst Reveals How Browns Will Likely Use 2 Rookie RBs

The Cleveland Browns scored an NFL-worst 15.2 points per game last season and had the worst turnover differential, so it was obvious heading into this offseason that big changes needed to be made in order to improve the offense.

A main reason it was so lackluster was that the Browns ran for fewer than 100 yards per game and failed to produce a single 100-yard rusher in any game, which is why Cleveland used a second-round pick on Quinshon Judkins and a fourth-round pick on Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft to address the loss of Nick Chubb as a free agent.

Lance Reisland of Cleveland.com recently outlined how both Judkins and Sampson could be used, and he believes they are a great fit on paper and have complementary skill sets.

“Judkins is twitchy and explosive, wasting no time getting downhill once the ball is in his hands. His quick burst and aggressive approach allow him to capitalize on even the smallest crease in a defense. Sampson brings a more patient style to the backfield. He allows plays to develop, reading his blocks with precision before accelerating through the hole,” Reisland wrote. “With [Kevin] Stefanski expected to return to a more run-oriented approach in 2025, both backs fit the scheme well.”

Cleveland also used a third-round pick on tight end Harold Fannin Jr. despite the presence of David Njoku, so it’s been interesting to see where the Browns’ priorities have been this offseason.

They used two high picks on running backs and are now positioned to deploy two tight ends, all while opting not to make any big moves at wide receiver.

The roster is designed for a run-first offense, especially when you factor in that there will be a four-man quarterback battle heading into camp.

It will be fun to see how Stefanski utilizes these rookies, as it’s clear both Judkins and Sampson will factor heavily into the offensive game plan right out of the gate.

