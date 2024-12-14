Analyst Reveals How Much Cap Space Browns Will Have In 2025

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of things to clean up this offseason to ensure a season like this one doesn’t repeat itself.

At 3-10, many things have gone awry, and in order to turn things around, it all starts with the team’s cap space it will have and how the team will navigate the $72.9 million cap hit quarterback Deshaun Watson brings with him.

Spotrac recently revealed that the Browns are projected to have -$18 million in cap space, which is the worst in the NFL aside from the New Orleans Saints, who are at unfathomable $78 million over the cap.

The Browns are projected to have over $294 million committed to the 53-man roster with $39.7 million in dead cap, and it’s not surprising the Browns are in one of the toughest cap situations due to Watson.

Denzel Ward, Myles Garrett, and Jack Conklin all have cap hits between $19-30 million as well in 2025 with Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, Greg Newsome, David Njoku, and Dalvin Tomlinson all carrying cap hits between $11-15 million.

It’s unclear if any of those players run the risk of not being on the roster next year to provide a little relief.

Teller is the only player the team has an out from in 2025, and he’s too important to the offensive line to cut.

It will be interesting to see how the front office navigates this situation, because the Browns are truly up against it.

