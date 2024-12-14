Myles Garrett Reveals What It Would Mean To Get 100th Sack On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for another tough battle this weekend, taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the Chiefs aren’t as dominant as they once were, they are still the defending champions and find ways to win.

This game is more meaningful for the Chiefs, record-wise, as they are on the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, guaranteeing them a first-round bye in the postseason.

It might be too late for the Browns to make the playoffs given the hole they’ve put themselves in, but this game is meaningful for Myles Garrett in particular.

Garrett is half of a sack away from reaching 100 in his career, a milestone that defensive players strive to achieve by the end of their careers.

He touched on this in a recent interview, noting how exciting it would be to achieve this against Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s definitely one of the best that we’ve ever seen, especially at that position, so I mean, it would be nice to get that one,” Garrett said.

#Browns Myles Garrett, who has 99.5, on prospect of gettin 100th sack against #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/zpHS8CFaGV — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 13, 2024

The veteran edge rusher has been one of the best in the league at the position since he was drafted and hopes to continue his legacy this weekend.

As Garrett noted, Mahomes has been among the best quarterbacks in the league over the past decade, and achieving this feat against him would make it that much more special.

NEXT:

Analyst Predicts Score Of Browns, Chiefs Game