Analyst Reveals How Shedeur Sanders Can Win QB Battle

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition often gets reduced to highlight reel plays and box score numbers, but according to analyst Lance Reisland, the real deciding factor may come down to something far less visible to the average fan. Speaking on 92.3 The Fan alongside Nick Pedone, Reisland broke down what he believes will ultimately separate Shedeur Sanders from Deshaun Watson in this competition, pointing to the mental and preparatory side of quarterback play rather than physical talent alone. His comments offered a different lens on a storyline that has largely centered around arm talent, mobility and past production.

Reisland explained exactly where he believes this battle will actually be won.

“A lot of it will be what we don’t see. It’s command in the film room. It’s command when you’re drawing plays up on the board, understanding fronts, coverages and blitzes,” Reisland said.

"A lot of it will be what we don't see…it's command in the film room. It's command when you're drawing plays up on the board…understanding fronts, coverages and blitzes." ➡️ @LanceReisland explains to @NickPedone12 how Shedeur Sanders can win the #Browns starting QB job over… https://t.co/rhYCfsNCxf pic.twitter.com/bPm6xh9jBZ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 19, 2026

Understanding defensive fronts, recognizing coverages before the snap, and processing blitz packages in real time are skills built largely through film study and meeting room command, areas where experience and diligence often matter more than pure physical ability. For Sanders, closing that gap against a veteran with Watson’s starting experience would represent a significant developmental leap, but it is also exactly the kind of area where young quarterbacks can make rapid strides with the right structure and coaching.

Watson, for his part, brings years of experience navigating exactly these kinds of situations at a high level earlier in his career, even if recent injuries have limited his opportunities to display that command on the field. Whether that experience still translates after such a limited sample of recent snaps remains one of the central questions hanging over this competition, and it ties directly into the kind of intangible readiness Reisland described.

As camp approaches, this angle offers Browns fans another layer to watch beyond simple statistics or highlight throws. If command in the film room truly proves decisive, the coaching staff’s evaluation may look considerably different than what shows up in public practice reports, making the eventual decision even harder to predict from the outside.

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Analyst Reveals Ideal Outcome For Browns' QB Competition