Analyst Reveals Ideal Outcome For Browns’ QB Competition

The biggest question left for the Cleveland Browns is, who is going to start at quarterback in Week 1? Head coach Todd Monken appears committed to a legitimate competition during training camp and in the preseason.

There has been speculation all summer about which quarterback is going to start in Cleveland.

Recently, Earl Mauldin gave his thoughts on which quarterback he thinks is going to start for the Browns this season.

“I want the person who actually wins the quarterback competition playing first. I don’t really care about the PR side of it. I don’t care about the storyline. If you ask me, right now, who I think is going to win that quarterback competition, I do think it’s gonna be Shedeur Sanders. I understand he’s a younger player. I understand that he doesn’t have the years that Deshaun Watson has, but I’ve told you before and I stand behind it, I’m worried about the mechanics and I’m worried about the speed of the game,” Mauldin said.

"I want the person that actually wins the QB competition playing first. I don't really care about the PR side of it. I do think it's gonna be Shedeur Sanders." 🚨 @earldapearl_216 and @Spencito_ on the ideal #Browns QB outcome pic.twitter.com/3ubsIX14wm — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 18, 2026

There is certainly going to be a ton of pressure on whoever wins the quarterback job out of camp. The Browns have made it clear they will take their time to evaluate both quarterbacks. Whoever wins the job will likely have the backup breathing down their neck all season long.

It would make sense for the Browns to start Deshaun Watson to begin the season because they owe him so much money. The Browns don’t want to have a $40 million backup quarterback unless Watson shows he’s not physically capable of starting anymore.

There is also an argument that Sanders should immediately start over Watson. Sanders is viewed as possibly the future in Cleveland. Watson is in the final year of his contract and is not expected to return to the Browns next season.

It’s unclear what Watson has left in the tank physically after having shoulder surgery and a repaired Achilles. Watson might have the experience and better mechanics, but he might not be able to play at a professional starter level again.

At the end of the day, Browns fans just want to win games, so the coaching staff needs to pick the player who can put the team in a position to win.

Regardless of money or experience, the quarterback who looks best in camp should be starting Week 1.

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