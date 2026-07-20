Shedeur Sanders Opens Up About Relationship With Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition has drawn plenty of outside speculation about tension inside the building, but Shedeur Sanders offered a very different picture this week when discussing his relationship with Deshaun Watson. Despite the two being locked in a genuine battle for the starting job, Sanders made clear that the competitive nature of the situation has not created any friction between them.

Sanders described the dynamic between himself and Watson heading into camp.

“I would say it’s the same thing that we’ve been saying from Day 1. We’re both trying to be the best version of ourselves we could be. So we’re not going to let anything get in between of that. So it’s a level of respect that we all in the quarterback room have for each other,” Sanders said. “And we’re not really emotional when it comes to things that we can’t control.”

Watson remains under significant scrutiny after years of limited availability, while Sanders is looking to build on the momentum he generated during his rookie stretch as a starter. A competition with this much attention surrounding it could easily breed resentment or awkwardness between two players fighting for the same job, yet Sanders’ comments suggest the quarterback room has managed to avoid that trap entirely.

Quarterback battles often generate outside noise that has nothing to do with what actually happens on the practice field, and players who allow that noise to affect their preparation or their relationships with teammates typically struggle to perform at their best.

A fractured quarterback room can create locker room issues that extend well beyond the two players directly competing for snaps, potentially affecting how the rest of the roster views the situation. Having both Watson and Sanders publicly reinforce a message of mutual respect helps Todd Monken manage what could otherwise become a distraction during a season already carrying plenty of storylines to track.

As camp intensifies and the pressure to name a starter grows, this relationship between Watson and Sanders will likely continue drawing attention. For now, both quarterbacks appear committed to letting their play do the talking, rather than allowing the competition itself to create division within a room that will need to function as a unit no matter who ultimately wins the job.

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