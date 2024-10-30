Analyst Reveals If Kevin Stefanski Was Forced To Give Up Play-Calling Duties

Heading into the Browns’ contests against the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland had one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

The Browns had failed to score over 20 points in their first seven games, a futility mark that is unequaled by another team in the league over the past decade.

Cleveland also produced below 254 yards of total offense per game.

To make matters worse, the Browns lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to an Achilles injury during the previous week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The final nail in the proverbial coffin was head coach Kevin Stefanski publicly revealing he would turn the offensive play-calling duties over to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Several analysts have debated whether Stefanski willingly relinquished the play-calling duties to Dorsey, especially in veteran quarterback Jameis Winston’s first start.

Analyst Noah Weiskopf shared his thoughts on this question during the “BIGPLAY Cleveland Show” this week, suggesting that it was indeed the head coach’s call.

“I think that was Kevin’s decision,” Weiskopf said, adding, “He’s shown enough throughout his tenure in Cleveland that he’s capable of calling plays and calling a good game.”

Who made the decision for Kevin Stefanski to stop calling plays? "I think it was Kevin's decision.. A change was needed." –@BrownsWithNoah Full show in free @BIGPLAY app: https://t.co/bSie9jpY4P pic.twitter.com/zGdrvIVmPP — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) October 29, 2024

Still, Weiskopf said that the Browns were overdue for a change on the offensive side of the football, and the analyst made the argument that those changes could have allowed Watson to play better.

Winston was the beneficiary of the change, and Weiskopf noted how Dorsey made the veteran quarterback comfortable with the offense early on by calling play-action passes and running the football.

