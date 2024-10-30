Cedric Tillman Makes Honest Admission About Team’s Playoff Chances

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman has enjoyed a strong coming-out party in the NFL over the past two weeks.

After having just three catches in his team’s first six games, the second-year receiver has cleaned up in star wide receiver Amari Cooper’s absence.

Tillman has hauled in 15 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns off of his 21 targets in those games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

Those two games nearly equaled his rookie season output as Tillman caught 21 passes for 224 yards last year.

His go-ahead touchdown grab with less than a minute remaining helped Cleveland snap a five-game losing streak and renewed hopes that the Browns could make a repeat run to the playoffs this year.

Tillman – who joined the “Afternoon Drive” radio program – had an honest admission about how important the win over the Ravens was for the team’s postseason possibilities (via X).

“We feel like it was a good win, but we’re not thinking too much of it,” Tillman said of beating Baltimore, adding, “We know we’re still behind the eight-ball, and we know we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

"We feel like it was a good win, but we're not thinking too much of it. We know we're still behind the eight-ball and we know we've still got a lot of work to do."#Browns WR Cedric Tillman on @afternoon923FAN on the team's approach following the win over the #Ravens pic.twitter.com/36cy1JMTSy — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 29, 2024

Tillman added that he’s taking each game “one week at a time” instead of putting a specific number of wins on the table for his team to reach the postseason this year.

Cleveland selected the wide receiver with their third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tillman had a breakout season in his junior year during the 2021 college football season, recording 64 receptions for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Tennessee Volunteers.

NEXT:

Browns Reveal Development Plans For Berea Training Facility