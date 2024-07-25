Analyst Reveals Interesting Details About Amari Cooper’s Contract

The Cleveland Browns and Amari Cooper were finally able to sort things out.

The talented wide receiver wanted a contract extension beyond 2024, which wasn’t the case.

However, he got a bit of a pay raise, or at least the opportunity to get one.

According to Spotrac co-founder Michael Ginnitti’s Twitter post, the Browns converted nearly $19 million of his salary into a signing bonus.

The #Browns converted $18.79M of WR Amari Cooper's base salary into signing bonus, adding two additional void years, clearing $15.032M of cap space in 2024. Cooper is now fully guaranteed his previous $20M salary, with $5M of additional incentives available. Cleveland will take… — Spotrac (@spotrac) July 25, 2024

They also added two additional void years, allowing them to clear roughly $15 million of cap space this season.

Now, the former Dallas Cowboys star will have a fully guaranteed $20 million salary, and he could make up to $25 million with incentives.

Ginnitti adds that the Browns would be on the hook with a $22.5 dead hit next March if his contract is voided.

Needless to say, this wasn’t the outcome Cooper was looking for, but it might be for the best for both parties.

This will essentially be a contract year for the former Las Vegas Raiders star, and that should be a scary thought for the rest of the league.

Cooper has been consistent and impactful since he arrived in Berea regardless of who’s thrown him the football, and the team needs him fully on board if they want to build from last year’s promising season.

If he continues to play this way, even at his age, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the team making moves to keep him around for longer.

If not, at least he got an opportunity to make some of the money he’s earned during his days with the team.

NEXT:

PFF Names Browns Player With The Most To Gain In Training Camp