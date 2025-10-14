Analyst Reveals Lone Bright Spot For Browns In Loss To Steelers

The Cleveland Browns’ offense continues to be one of the worst in the league.

The defense, however, is still pretty solid.

With that in mind, team analyst Daryl Ruiter chose that unit as the only silver lining in the loss.

Even with Myles Garrett not being a factor, Jim Schwartz’s unit still played fairly well.

“I thought the defense was pretty good for a while. Myles Garrett was neutralized, that was a little disappointing to see. You were down 9-0. That is a very tenable situation for any NFL team, except the Cleveland Browns. 9-0 felt like 21-0. This offense is so inept. It’s boring. This is not fixable this year. It is what it is,” Ruiter said.

📞"I thought the defense was pretty good for awhile. Myles Garrett was neutralized which was tough to see. You were down 9-0. That is a very tenable situation for any NFL team. 9-0 felt like 21-0."@RuiterWrongFAN said the defense was one bright spot for the #Browns 🏈 pic.twitter.com/LBR6kcIEjN — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 13, 2025

Nevertheless, far from being a silver lining, that should only infuriate the fans a little more.

Each week, it just feels like the offense is wasting a Super Bowl-caliber defense.

It feels like the Browns are two different teams right now, and it won’t be long before that sentiment gets to the locker room as well.

The defense is playing its heart out to try to put the offense in a position to succeed.

The defense is disciplined for the most part, and more importantly, they seem to respect coach Schwartz.

That hasn’t necessarily seemed to be the case on the other side of the field lately.

And with the Browns failing to score at least 20 points in more than three of their last 23 games, Stefanski’s seat might be getting a little warmer by the day now.

NEXT:

Adam Schefter Reveals Timeline For Deshaun Watson's Return