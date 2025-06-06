Analyst Reveals ‘Nightmare Scenario’ For Browns In 2025

With multiple options vying for the starting role, the Cleveland Browns find themselves at a crossroads that could define their immediate future.

The quarterback room features a mix of veteran experience and promising young talent.

However, a recent analysis has painted a concerning picture of what could unfold for the Browns at the most important position on the field.

“They run through three or four of the five quarterbacks on their depth chart and still don’t get enough from anyone to give them any confidence at the position heading into 2026,” Bleacher Report analyst Brad Gagnon said.

Gagnon described this potential outcome as a “nightmare scenario” for Cleveland, suggesting the team could rotate through multiple signal callers without finding a reliable long-term solution.

The assessment raises questions about the depth and quality of the current quarterback roster.

The Browns currently have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders competing for positioning on the depth chart.

Each brings different strengths and experience levels to the competition.

Flacco demonstrated his capabilities during an impressive finish to the 2023 season, proving he can still perform at the NFL level.

Pickett arrived via trade and adds another layer of potential to the mix.

The preseason will prove crucial for the younger quarterbacks like Gabriel and Sanders.

Their ability to grasp the offensive system quickly and handle game pressure could determine how rapidly they climb the depth chart.

Both represent the future potential of the position for Cleveland.

Should no clear starter emerge from this group, the Browns maintain flexibility in their approach.

Trade opportunities and the 2026 NFL Draft remain viable options for addressing the position.

The franchise appears committed to letting the competition play out naturally rather than rushing into any decisions that might compromise its long-term success.

