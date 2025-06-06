Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, June 6, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Reveals ‘Nightmare Scenario’ For Browns In 2025

Analyst Reveals ‘Nightmare Scenario’ For Browns In 2025

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Reveals ‘Nightmare Scenario’ For Browns In 2025
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

With multiple options vying for the starting role, the Cleveland Browns find themselves at a crossroads that could define their immediate future.

The quarterback room features a mix of veteran experience and promising young talent.

However, a recent analysis has painted a concerning picture of what could unfold for the Browns at the most important position on the field.

“They run through three or four of the five quarterbacks on their depth chart and still don’t get enough from anyone to give them any confidence at the position heading into 2026,” Bleacher Report analyst Brad Gagnon said.

Gagnon described this potential outcome as a “nightmare scenario” for Cleveland, suggesting the team could rotate through multiple signal callers without finding a reliable long-term solution.

The assessment raises questions about the depth and quality of the current quarterback roster.

The Browns currently have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders competing for positioning on the depth chart.

Each brings different strengths and experience levels to the competition.

Flacco demonstrated his capabilities during an impressive finish to the 2023 season, proving he can still perform at the NFL level.

Pickett arrived via trade and adds another layer of potential to the mix.

The preseason will prove crucial for the younger quarterbacks like Gabriel and Sanders.

Their ability to grasp the offensive system quickly and handle game pressure could determine how rapidly they climb the depth chart.

Both represent the future potential of the position for Cleveland.

Should no clear starter emerge from this group, the Browns maintain flexibility in their approach.

Trade opportunities and the 2026 NFL Draft remain viable options for addressing the position.

The franchise appears committed to letting the competition play out naturally rather than rushing into any decisions that might compromise its long-term success.

NEXT:  Insider Predicts Which Browns QB Will Be Traded
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation