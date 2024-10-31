Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, October 31, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Reveals Reason To Be Encouraged By Jameis Winston

Analyst Reveals Reason To Be Encouraged By Jameis Winston

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns aren’t a perfect team by any means, but even their biggest detractor would argue that they’re much better than their record reflects.

Notably, plenty of their struggles could be traced back to the quarterback position, and while it’s never fair nor accurate to put all the blame on one person, Deshaun Watson’s play left plenty to be desired.

That’s why, as crazy as it may seem to some, the team could be better off with Jameis Winston under center.

At least, that’s how Nick Akridge of PFF feels.

In his latest column, he explained how having Winston there gives the Browns’ offense a new dimension it lacked before, particularly when it comes to putting up explosive plays:

“Prior to Winston starting, the Browns struggled to generate explosive (15-plus yards) passing plays, ranking second to last in the NFL in that category. In Week 8, Cleveland finished with 10 explosive passing plays, tied for the most of any team,” Akridge wrote.

We all know Winston has been erratic, and he has had a worrisome tendency to turn the ball over.

Likewise, we also know he can light defenses up and put up a lot of points in a hurry.

Granted, that kind of volatility isn’t ideal, which is why he wasn’t starting for another franchise.

But it’s not like this team has anything to lose at this point.

If anything, there’s no point in playing it safe and being conservative right now.

Making the playoffs is a long shot for this team right now, and the Browns are going to have to take risks to get there.

Winston is also a strong leader, and he seems to be in control of the locker room.

It wasn’t the original plan, but it might be the best thing for this team.

NEXT:  Analyst Believes Browns Can't 'Get Too High' After Ravens Win
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns catches a touchdown over Eddie Jackson #39 of the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken Dorsey Reveals Why He Prefers To Call Plays From Upstairs

11 mins ago

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 10: Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a touchdown on a play that was called back due to a penalty during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Browns Coach Hints At Potential Role For Kadarius Toney

33 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens dives past Devin Bush #30 of the Cleveland Browns while scoring a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (

Jim Schwartz Admits That He Doesn't Track 1 Defensive Stat

50 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Reveals His Thoughts On Za'Darius Smith's Performance This Season

1 hour ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Grant Delpit #9 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Grant Delpit Reveals What Sunday's Win Means For Browns

2 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken Dorsey Sends A Clear Message About His Play-Calling

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Analyst Reveals How Browns Can Enter The Playoff Conversation

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes Browns Can't 'Get Too High' After Ravens Win

7 hours ago

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 21: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a pass during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Chargers 17-15.

Greg Newsome Believes Justin Herbert Has 'Best Arm' Of Any Browns Opponent

8 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms-up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jameis Winston Reveals How He'll Prepare For Sunday's Game

8 hours ago

Cavaliers Honored Jim Donovan On Wednesday Night

18 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 and Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jameis Winston Speaks Out On Comparisons To Deshaun Watson

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Warns To 'Temper The Enthusiasm' On 1 Browns Player

20 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns drops back against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL preseason game at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Gregg Williams Makes Bold Statement About Browns' Potential Record With Jameis Winston

20 hours ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Ladd McConkey #15 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts after scoring a receiving touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Ladd McConkey

21 hours ago

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

Analyst Has A Strong Belief On What Browns Should Do At LT

21 hours ago

ORCHARD PARK - NOVEMBER 17: Phil Dawson #4 of the Cleveland Browns talks with media after the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 17, 2008 in Orchard Park, New York.

Phil Dawson Gets Honest About Jim Donovan's Passing

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Details Emerge About Browns' Asking Price For Za'Darius Smith

22 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns Brownie mascot on the sideline prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 20, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Cleveland defeated New York 21-17.

Browns Chose Interesting Song To Open Wednesday's Practice

23 hours ago

Dawand Jones #74 of the Cleveland Browns blocks Nolan Smith #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jameis Winston Makes A Bold Prediction About Dawand Jones

23 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns catches the go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cedrick Tillman's Game-Winning TD Made Notable Franchise History

23 hours ago

Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Greg Newsome Sends A Clear Message About Trade Rumors

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Browns Announce Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's Status For Sunday's Game

1 day ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns heads to the locker room after warms ups before an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Jameis Winston Explains His Famous "Eat a W" Speech

1 day ago

Browns Nation