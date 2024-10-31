Analyst Reveals Reason To Be Encouraged By Jameis Winston

The Cleveland Browns aren’t a perfect team by any means, but even their biggest detractor would argue that they’re much better than their record reflects.

Notably, plenty of their struggles could be traced back to the quarterback position, and while it’s never fair nor accurate to put all the blame on one person, Deshaun Watson’s play left plenty to be desired.

That’s why, as crazy as it may seem to some, the team could be better off with Jameis Winston under center.

At least, that’s how Nick Akridge of PFF feels.

In his latest column, he explained how having Winston there gives the Browns’ offense a new dimension it lacked before, particularly when it comes to putting up explosive plays:

“Prior to Winston starting, the Browns struggled to generate explosive (15-plus yards) passing plays, ranking second to last in the NFL in that category. In Week 8, Cleveland finished with 10 explosive passing plays, tied for the most of any team,” Akridge wrote.

How Jameis Winston has brought new life to a once-ailing Browns offense 📈 ✍️ @PFF_NickAkridgehttps://t.co/Np7tNa5lbL — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) October 30, 2024

We all know Winston has been erratic, and he has had a worrisome tendency to turn the ball over.

Likewise, we also know he can light defenses up and put up a lot of points in a hurry.

Granted, that kind of volatility isn’t ideal, which is why he wasn’t starting for another franchise.

But it’s not like this team has anything to lose at this point.

If anything, there’s no point in playing it safe and being conservative right now.

Making the playoffs is a long shot for this team right now, and the Browns are going to have to take risks to get there.

Winston is also a strong leader, and he seems to be in control of the locker room.

It wasn’t the original plan, but it might be the best thing for this team.

