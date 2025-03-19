Analyst Reveals The Main Reason Browns Should Draft Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback search continues to evolve, with Shedeur Sanders emerging as an increasingly intriguing option.

While the franchise remains determined to find both an immediate solution and a long-term cornerstone, the conversation has expanded beyond veteran options Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco and Kirk Cousins.

Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber recently made a compelling case for why Sanders might be the ideal solution.

“Nobody thought anything of Tom Brady coming out of college, he didn’t have any special traits. Like [Joe] Burrow, what did Tom Brady have? Special intangibles. We didn’t know that, right? And I just feel like the upside with Shedeur — where he might not get there, maybe he’s never going to be a top 10 quarterback — but I think it could be there because of all the intangibles that he has, and those things, guys, can’t be taught,” Gerstenhaber said, via the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

.@adamthebull says he's more high on Shedeur Sanders to the #Browns because Shedeur possesses something that cannot be taught: intangibles. https://t.co/Lcc3YObZj9 pic.twitter.com/6jNY9ULlbC — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) March 18, 2025

Though Sanders isn’t rated as a premier quarterback prospect the way Burrow was coming out of college, some meaningful comparisons exist between the two.

Burrow’s NFL success with the Cincinnati Bengals stems largely from his intelligence, accuracy and composure under pressure rather than extraordinary physical abilities.

Sanders possesses many of the same qualities.

While critics point to limited athleticism compared to his father Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders has demonstrated solid physical capabilities even without elite running skills.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski adds another layer to this potential pairing.

The two-time NFL Coach of the Year has built his reputation on offensive innovation.

If Shedeur Sanders lands with the Browns, who hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, he would have the benefit of learning from one of the league’s most respected quarterback developers.

This combination of Sanders’ intangibles and Stefanski’s coaching acumen could prove very effective for Cleveland’s future.

