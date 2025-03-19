Analyst Says 1 QB Prospect Would Give Browns ‘Hope’

Shedeur Sanders continues to dominate the conversation throughout the 2025 NFL Draft process.

While opinions remain divided about his NFL Scouting Combine interviews and whether he possesses truly elite talent, many analysts believe he could be selected as high as No. 2 overall by the Cleveland Browns.

Former NFL safety Tyvis Powell has emerged as one of Sanders’ strongest advocates, making it clear that Cleveland shouldn’t hesitate to select the Colorado quarterback.

“That’s what you need right now. You need to give hope, and I think the way Shedeur talks and carries himself, the way that he plays, he’s going to give hope to everybody in that locker room,” Powell said, via the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

Powell acknowledges there’s no certainty that Sanders will develop into the franchise quarterback Cleveland has sought for decades.

However, he sees him as someone capable of establishing a foundation and guiding the team in a positive direction.

His confidence, leadership qualities and ability to handle criticism make him well-suited for the Browns’ quarterback position, a role that historically demands mental toughness.

With Deshaun Watson’s massive contract limiting the Browns’ ability to acquire other talent, the organization might view Sanders as the most promising long-term solution.

Powell suggests that even if Sanders doesn’t ultimately become the answer, his arrival could spark renewed belief from other players.

A fresh start might allow the organization to build momentum toward something more substantial after years of quarterback instability.

