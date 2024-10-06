Analyst Reveals Troubling Stat About Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns’ offense continue to struggle, with their latest 34-13 loss to the Commanders marking their fourth loss in five games.

The team’s inability to score more than 20 points in any game this season is becoming a significant concern for the Browns fans.

Prior to Sunday’s matchup, Cleveland already ranked near the bottom of the league in offensive statistics, sitting fifth-last in points per game and fourth-last in passing yards.

Unfortunately, their performance against Washington did little to improve these dismal numbers.

NFL Data Analyst Cody Suek recently highlighted a troubling statistic that further underscores the Browns’ quarterback woes.

Deshaun Watson has failed to throw for 200+ yards in any game through the first five weeks of the regular season, a feat unmatched by any Browns quarterback since the team’s return in 1999.

Deshaun Watson hasn’t thrown for 200+ yards in any game thru the first five weeks of the regular season. He is the only Browns QB that has failed to achieve that feat since (at least) the return in 1999. — Cody Suek (@CodySuek) October 6, 2024

In the latest loss, Watson’s struggles were glaringly evident as he managed just 125 passing yards, his lowest output in two seasons.

While he did connect for a touchdown, it came too late in the fourth quarter with Cleveland already trailing by 28 points.

Watson’s performance metrics paint a bleak picture.

Entering Week 5, he held the lowest quarterback rating among qualifiers at 23.6 and was averaging a mere 181.8 passing yards per game, ranking sixth worst in the league.

After five games, his season totals stand at five touchdowns against three interceptions.

The Browns’ offensive struggles and Watson’s continued underperformance are raising serious questions about the team’s direction and the quarterback’s ability to lead them effectively.

As the season progresses, pressure mounts for both Watson and the coaching staff to find solutions to their offensive woes.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Gives Honest Assessment Of Browns After Losing To Commanders