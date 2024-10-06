Myles Garrett Gives Honest Assessment Of Browns After Losing To Commanders

The Cleveland Browns rode their defense at times during the 2023 regular season, standing tall behind a historically good defense to make the playoffs last season.

The start of the 2024 NFL campaign has not been a repeat for the Browns’ defense.

Cleveland allowed rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to burn the team consistently throughout the contest, and the Commanders racked up 434 offensive yards in a 34-13 beatdown on Sunday.

After the contest, analyst Camryn Justice shared Garrett’s thoughts on X about the contest as he provided an honest assessment of how his team played in the loss.

“It definitely felt different,” Garrett said, adding, “There was no good in that one. Not offense, defense, special teams. We failed ourselves and we expect more out of each and every individual.”

Garrett’s assessment was spot on for the Browns as the team trailed 24-3 at the break, surrendering two rushing touchdowns and a deep throw to Washington wide receiver Dyami Brown just before the half to find themselves down three scores.

Cleveland’s defense forced its second turnover to start the second half, but the offense failed to capitalize on its second turnover of the game, getting only a field goal out of the takeaway.

Washington immediately answered, going nine plays for 80 yards in just under five minutes, earning their third rushing touchdown in the game.

Garrett did not record a single stop in today’s contest as the Browns only earned three sacks on the afternoon.

Linebackers Devin Bush and Winston Reid led the team in stops, finishing with 10 and eight, respectively.

