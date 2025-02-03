Analyst Reveals What Browns’ Asking Price Should Be For Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett formally requested a trade on Monday morning through a heartfelt message to the team’s fans, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given his earlier comments this offseason about having no interest in being part of another rebuild at this stage of his career.

The Browns should honor his request, considering the franchise’s current situation.

One analyst recently disclosed what the team’s asking price ought to be in a possible Garrett trade.

The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show’s Garrett Bush said on Monday’s episode that the price should be three first-round picks, and he believes the Dallas Cowboys will pay that price given Jerry Jones’ age, their win-now window with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb locked up, and the fact that Garrett is from Texas.

Myles Garrett wants out, so what's the asking price? 👀@Gbush91 says THREE 1's, and he knows who'll pay it 🤔https://t.co/p3i8kDyfyD pic.twitter.com/FaMVcfev4q — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) February 3, 2025

Bush also mentioned that the Cowboys should feel pressured because the NFC Championship was decided by two other teams from the NFC East and that Dallas needs to make a significant move to stay competitive.

Garrett and Parsons would form what would likely be the game’s most dangerous pass-rushing duo, and as Bush said, the price should be three first-rounders because this would likely be a strong team with Garrett, thus causing the picks to fall into the later portion of the first round.

Khalil Mack fetched two first-round picks and a handful of other picks when the Las Vegas (then Oakland) Raiders traded him to the Chicago Bears a few years ago.

The Browns will likely try to beat that offer since Garrett is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and had over 100 sacks before turning 30.

NEXT:

Adam Schefter Reveals What He's Hearing About Myles Garrett's Trade Request