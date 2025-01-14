Analyst Reveals What Browns’ Mindset Should Be About QBs This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As such, they have an opportunity to get Shedeur Sanders.

Nonetheless, there have been mixed reports about him.

While some believe he’s got what it takes to be a franchise-caliber quarterback, others believe he’s just average.

Even so, Ken Carman believes the team should already have made a decision about him.

Talking to Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, he claimed they were either in or out on him already and should operate as such.

"You're either in or you're out. If you're not in right now for a QB, you're not in."@KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony discuss the mindset of the #Browns over the next few months

Of course, the Browns shouldn’t rush to show their hand.

If they’re not that high on Sanders, they must still do the due diligence to make it seem like they want to draft him.

Multiple teams would gladly pursue the Colorado product, especially considering that getting him might also allow them to hire Deion Sanders as their next head coach.

The Browns have several issues to fix all over their roster.

Next year’s NFL Draft class is expected to be much deeper at quarterback, so perhaps trading down wouldn’t be the worst idea.

They could still get a top prospect in this year’s draft and go after a veteran and proven quarterback in free agency while getting an additional first-round pick for next year.

Also, with all the reports about Sanders potentially not wanting to play in Cleveland, perhaps it would be in their best interests to go in a different direction.

