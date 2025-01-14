Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, January 14, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Legend Reveals How To Handle Players That Won’t Play In Cleveland

Browns Legend Reveals How To Handle Players That Won’t Play In Cleveland

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Legend Reveals How To Handle Players That Won’t Play In Cleveland
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As such, they will be able to get a new franchise quarterback.

Nevertheless, just like what usually happens with small-market teams, some believe those players might not want to play for the Browns.

If that’s the case, then Josh Cribbs believes the team shouldn’t want anything to do with them.

Talking on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” the team legend said that if players don’t want to play for the Browns, the Browns should not want to sign them.

Truth be told, that’s exactly how things should go.

On the other hand, the league should intervene and conduct investigations on those situations as well.

If a team is entitled to a draft pick, it should be able to select whoever is eligible and still available, regardless of its preferences.

Granted, most star players would likely want to play for a Super Bowl contender and live in one of the big-name cities, but that’s not always the case.

As good a prospect as they are, they still need to earn their stripes in the pros.

Everybody starts from scratch when they make it to the NFL, and nobody cares about how many stars they had as a recruit or whether they won the Heisman trophy.

Still, you want players who are committed to the organization and the city.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals What Role Will Be For New Browns OC
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation