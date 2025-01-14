Browns Legend Reveals How To Handle Players That Won’t Play In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As such, they will be able to get a new franchise quarterback.

Nevertheless, just like what usually happens with small-market teams, some believe those players might not want to play for the Browns.

If that’s the case, then Josh Cribbs believes the team shouldn’t want anything to do with them.

Talking on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” the team legend said that if players don’t want to play for the Browns, the Browns should not want to sign them.

What should the Browns do if the top QBs in the draft, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward say they won't play in Cleveland? #DawgPound "If I'm the Browns and he doesn't want to come, I don't want him to be here." presented by: @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/RynnA1KcUl — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) January 13, 2025

Truth be told, that’s exactly how things should go.

On the other hand, the league should intervene and conduct investigations on those situations as well.

If a team is entitled to a draft pick, it should be able to select whoever is eligible and still available, regardless of its preferences.

Granted, most star players would likely want to play for a Super Bowl contender and live in one of the big-name cities, but that’s not always the case.

As good a prospect as they are, they still need to earn their stripes in the pros.

Everybody starts from scratch when they make it to the NFL, and nobody cares about how many stars they had as a recruit or whether they won the Heisman trophy.

Still, you want players who are committed to the organization and the city.

