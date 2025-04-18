Analyst Reveals What Browns Need To Prioritize In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of holes to fill heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

They were among the worst teams in the NFL last year for a reason, and because of their current cap situation, they weren’t able to go out and make any big splashes via free agency or trade.

Keeping Myles Garrett around was a big win in terms of their defensive production, but beyond that, the fan base has been mostly disappointed with how they’ve handled the offseason.

A strong draft could help change the tide, of course, and analyst Max Loeb laid out a plan on the “Honor The Land” show, giving his take on what could turn this Browns team into something special.

“It’s really hard to believe that they’re not going to invest three of their first four picks- if not all four of their first picks- in the offense,” Loeb said.

Whether it’s wide receivers, tight ends, running backs, or a quarterback, Loeb is under the impression that the Browns need a massive infusion of talent on the offensive side of the ball.

The most obvious and most pressing need is, of course, at quarterback, but even if they find the right QB, the Browns still need people in this offense for their new quarterback to throw to.

Adding a player like Travis Hunter in the first round could be a great way for them to go, adding an athletic threat that could open up a lot of space in the passing game.

From there, if they add running backs and other pass-catchers accordingly, this offense could go from a bottom-feeder to an exciting unit, something that has not been said about the Browns for several years.

