Friday, April 18, 2025
Insider Believes Browns ‘Covet’ 1 QB Prospect

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

With less than a week remaining before the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off, which players the Cleveland Browns will target is coming into focus.

Recent signings have suggested Cleveland will not use their No. 2 pick on a quarterback, using that valuable selection on another position instead.

Browns insider Tony Grossi believes that GM Andrew Berry hinted at that direction during his press conference on Thursday.

Grossi said he believes that one quarterback prospect will be targeted by Cleveland in the upcoming draft, revealing that player on Friday.

Milroe has long been viewed as a quarterback the Browns could acquire, and analysts started linking the franchise to the former Alabama signal-caller as early as 2024.

His stock fell this year despite having a solid season for the Crimson Tide, leading the school to a 9-4 record under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

But the 6-foot-2 prospect threw nearly twice as many interceptions in 2024 as he did the previous year, and his quarterback rating fell by more than 15 percent in DeBoer’s offense.

Milroe’s connection to Rees makes him an ideal prospect for the Browns, giving the first-year coordinator a familiar face to mold into a starter.

The mobile quarterback is similar to signal-callers who are currently enjoying successful runs in the NFL, players such as 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year winner Jayden Daniels and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation