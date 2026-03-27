Analyst Reveals Browns’ Potential Asking Price For Myles Garrett

The possibility of the Cleveland Browns trading away Myles Garrett is bouncing between the idea that they would never do that to trying to figure out what they’re going to get in return. A change to Garrett’s contract has reignited rumors that have already led to denials by the team and speculation among analysts and fans.

As arguably the best defensive player in the game and perhaps the best player overall, the return for Garrett in a trade would undoubtedly be massive. That is why the Browns have to be considering it, even if they adamantly claim they are not.

Analyst John Breech has revealed the Browns’ potential asking price for Garrett, saying it would be more than what the Las Vegas Raiders got for Maxx Crosby in their rescinded trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

“If the Browns trade Garrett, it won’t be cheap. If Crosby fetched two first-round picks, Cleveland could reasonably ask for three first-rounders or two firsts plus another premium pick. Players like Garrett rarely become available, so if he hits the market, it’s almost certain a team will meet that price — even if it costs three first-rounders,” Breech wrote.

Getting three first-round picks for Garrett would be something of a full-circle moment for the Browns, who gave away three first-round picks in the trade to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in 2022. That trade set the franchise back years, whereas this one could set it up for a huge turnaround.

Interestingly, the Browns have proposed an NFL rule change that would allow a team to trade away draft picks up to five years in advance, extending the current limit of three years. It was thought that Cleveland may have made the proposal in order to trade its future picks in an effort to land a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft, but it could also allow them to get more in a potential deal for Garrett.

Even though Garrett just set the NFL record for sacks in a season and won Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in the past three seasons, he may have more value to the Browns as a trade piece. Adding three (or more) premium picks to a stellar 2025 draft class, plus holding two first-round picks this year, Cleveland could have a roster full of young talent going forward.

Though it would be very difficult to do, trading Garrett could position the Browns for success well into the future.

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Browns Projected To Make Draft-Day Trade With Cowboys