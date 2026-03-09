Analyst Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns, Tyler Linderbaum

The Cleveland Browns could radically improve their offense through free agency, and they definitely have a few players in mind to help them do that. But some names are attracting more buzz and attention than others.

When it comes to centers, few NFL stars are being talked about more than Tyler Linderbaum from the Baltimore Ravens. Linderbaum has been a dream pick-up for numerous Browns fans, and now the team could actually take steps to get him.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Andy Baskin professed his admiration for Linderbaum and said how much he wants him in Cleveland.

He also revealed that an inside source confirmed the Browns are very interested in the celebrated center.

“I got a text from somebody yesterday that I trust that was just saying, ‘I think the Browns are definitely in on [Tyler] Linderbaum.’ Linderbaum is a guy I want. I understand they’d have to pay a lot of money. When you free’d up cap space with Deshaun [Watson], you put yourself in the game,” Baskin said.

"I got a text from somebody yesterday that I trust that was saying, 'I think the Browns are definitely in on (Tyler) Linderbaum.'" 🚨 @CLETalkingHeads w/ @RuiterWrongFAN on the #Browns interest in #Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum pic.twitter.com/MQ4ATXmAVs — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 9, 2026

Baskin and the Browns are apparently on the same page, but now the team has to do the hard work of actually acquiring Linderbaum. The possibility of a bidding war for him is growing, with teams such as the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders likely in the mix.

They’ll have to fight to get Linderbaum, but the Browns might have an advantage. Linderbaum has experience playing in head coach Todd Monken’s offensive plans, and the two have a working relationship. Monken knows how Linderbaum works and vice versa, which might make Cleveland more enticing.

Of course, money could be an issue. With so much attention being attached to his name, Linderbaum is looking for a big paycheck, which could push the Browns out of the running. But, as mentioned by Baskin, the Browns recently restructured Deshaun Watson’s contract, freeing up more money.

How will Cleveland spend that extra cash? Although they are in a slightly better financial spot, they still aren’t flush, so they have to be very careful with how they spend. How much is Linderbaum worth, and how much can Cleveland use while still keeping them flexible for other moves? Many people feel that Linderbaum could enhance the Browns’ offensive line.

The Browns agree, and they will try to get him, but that could prove to be a very difficult task.

NEXT:

Insider Names Key Positions Browns Will Prioritize In Free Agency