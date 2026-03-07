Analyst Says One Free Agent Signing Would Make ‘Ton Of Sense’ For Browns

The Cleveland Browns are expected to be active this offseason as they look to strengthen several areas of the roster. With free agency approaching, speculation continues to grow about which players the team could pursue in order to address some of its biggest needs.

One analyst believes there is a particular move that would make plenty of sense for Cleveland.

During a recent discussion on 92.3 The Fan, analyst Myles Simmons suggested that signing center Tyler Linderbaum would be a logical move for the Browns if the opportunity presents itself.

“It’s fair to think they’re going to do some things in free agency just to bring in bodies. Tyler Linderbaum, that would be a signing that makes a ton of sense,” Simmons said.

"It's fair to think they're going to do some things in free agency just to bring in bodies. Tyler Linderbaum, that would be a signing that makes a ton of sense." 🚨 @MylesASimmons with @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on his expectations for the #Browns in free agency 🏈 pic.twitter.com/5koLgp5BEx — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 6, 2026

Adding a player like Linderbaum would be a huge addition to the Browns’ offensive line.

Linderbaum has already established himself as one of the best centers in the league since entering the NFL. The former Iowa standout was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and quickly became a key piece of their offensive line.

Centers often play a critical role in the success of an offense because they are responsible for making protection calls and coordinating the blocking scheme before each snap. Having a dependable player at that position can significantly improve communication across the offensive line.

Still just 25 years old, he is entering the prime years of his career and has already proven he can perform at a high level. His experience in a physical, run-oriented offense with Baltimore could also translate well to Cleveland’s system with his former coach, Todd Monken.

Of course, signing a player of Linderbaum’s caliber is going to be costly.

But according to Simmons, if the opportunity arises, bringing in a proven center like Linderbaum would make an immediate impact on the offense.

As free agency approaches, Cleveland’s front office will soon begin making the decisions that shape the next version of the roster. If the Browns want to reinforce the offensive line, Linderbaum is one of the best players out there right now.

NEXT:

Browns Reportedly Making Notable Move With Ronnie Hickman