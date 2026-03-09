Insider Names Key Positions Browns Will Prioritize In Free Agency

Everyone agrees that the Cleveland Browns have several offensive needs to address this offseason, via trades, free agency, or the draft. The problem is that they have so many ways they could go, so no one is quite sure which approach they will take.

When speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi hinted to fans that they should expect to see general manager Andrew Berry approach the left tackle and center positions first at the kickoff of free agency.

After that, a guard or two could come to the team.

“I don’t know if it’ll be today or tomorrow, but I think their biggest purchase in free agency will come at one of those two positions, left tackle or center. I think a guard will come after that. He’s looking to, like the Bears, they picked up three veteran offensive linemen in one offseason—two by trade, one by free agency. So far, Andrew’s got one by trade. Probably a couple of veteran linemen in this first week,” Grossi said.

The Browns already made a pretty significant move recently when they traded for Tytus Howard, formerly of the Houston Texans. Howard, an offensive tackle, was a step in the right direction, but Grossi makes it clear that Berry isn’t done. Now, he needs a left tackle to complement Howard, and there are numerous options for that role.

With this statement from Grossi, a lot of fans might be thinking of Rasheed Walker, the offensive tackle who has been linked to the Browns for weeks now. Walker is just 26 years old and has made an impression during his last few years with the Green Bay Packers. If Cleveland is really serious about addressing left tackle concerns first, Walker’s name will be toward the top of their list.

When it comes to the center, things might be tricky for the Browns. Some of the names that have been connected to the team may not be available, although certain analysts believe they will make a run at Tyler Linderbaum. But Linderbaum reportedly has several teams eyeing him, so the Browns could be out of luck and might be forced to move in another direction. Berry has his work cut out for him, and he may not get exactly who he wants.

Having an idea of which positions to pursue is smart, but this year’s free agency will be very competitive.

