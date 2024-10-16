Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Analyst Reveals What Myles Garrett's Contract Looks Like If Traded

By
1 Comment
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

After starting the year 1-5, the Cleveland Browns are beginning to show signs of turning the page on the current NFL regular season.

The Browns traded star wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, shipping him and a sixth-round selection in 2025 to the AFC East squad for a third-round pick next year and a seventh-rounder in 2026.

With Cleveland looking like a seller at this year’s trade deadline, teams are certain to inquire about the athletes on the Browns’ roster that could make a difference for their squad.

Will defense end Myles Garrett be among that group of athletes who are available for other teams?

Although no one has suggested that scenario yet, analyst Michael Ginnitti – the co-founder of Spotrac – shared what a potential trade deal would look like for both the Browns and their partners on X, noting that Cleveland would have more than $55 million in dead cap over the next two seasons if the team trades Garrett.

Garrett could be very attractive to a potential playoff contender as his new team would only assume $806,000 in guaranteed compensation for this season, Ginnitti explained.

Neither of Garrett’s next two seasons are guaranteed as the defensive end is set to make $19.8 million in 2025 and $25 million in 2026.

If the Browns execute a trade before the deadline, the team would have $19.3 million in dead salary cap for this season and $36.2 million in dead salary cap in 2025.

Cleveland’s trade for Cooper was seen as an attempt to stockpile draft picks by the Browns, suggesting the team is looking to rebuild its roster through the draft.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals What Offense Will Look Like With Nick Chubb's Return
Comments

  1. sundheimer says

    If the Brows even entertain this idea I’d lose all faith in this organization. Oh shoot I already did. For Myles as a player, I’d like to see him go somewhere and have a chance at the playoffs. He deserves that. Not going to happen for him in Cleveland. As a Cleveland fan I’d hate it. As much as I hate what this organization is doing and where they are going somehow I stick around to be disappointed year in and year out

