Insider Reveals What Offense Will Look Like With Nick Chubb’s Return

The Cleveland Browns have been abysmal on offense this season, logging a league-worst 240.2 yards per game this season during the franchise’s 1-5 start.

Cleveland’s new-look offense – one predicated on three- and four-wide receivers – has been awful as quarterback Deshaun Watson has yet to produce over 200 yards in a single game for the team.

That could change starting this Sunday.

With Browns star Nick Chubb returning from the Injured Reserve (IR) two weeks ago, speculation about the reappearance of head coach Kevin Stefanski’s run-oriented offense began to spring to life.

After trading wide receiver Amari Cooper, those conversations began to boil to the surface again yesterday.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes that Chubb’s return will signal a change in offensive philosophies for Cleveland.

In her appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” the insider said that the running back’s return will have a significant impact on the team’s offensive play moving forward.

“I see them going back towards more of the traditional running game, Kevin Stefanski type of offense, and he might be a big part of this game plan,” Cabot said.

Chubb has looked strong in his practices thus far, Cabot said.

Cleveland’s defenders – the players tasked with stopping him during practice – are “raving” about his performances against them, the insider added.

Although Cabot said Chubb would not “save the season” and make the Browns a Super Bowl contender necessarily, his presence on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals will “provide a tremendous boost on Sunday.”

