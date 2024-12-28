Analyst Reveals Where Dorian Thompson-Robinson Ranks Among Week 17 QBs

The Browns made a change at quarterback ahead of their rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, swapping out veteran Jameis Winston for second-year player Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Cleveland’s results on the field did not change with the switch as the Thompson-Robinson-led offense scored only one touchdown in a 24-6 loss to the Bengals.

Against Cincinnati, Thompson-Robinson completed 20 of his 34 passes for 157 yards and two interceptions while being sacked five times.

The 2023 fifth-rounder added 49 yards on nine carries against the Bengals, finishing with the second-most rushing yards for the Browns.

Thompson-Robinson’s showing earned a stark assessment from analyst Jason Pizzuta.

Pizzuta ranked every starting quarterback for Week 17, placing Thompson-Robinson as the last quarterback in his rankings while suggesting that the second-year quarterback was not much of an upgrade over Winston.

“There weren’t any pick-6s, which is a step up from Jameis Winston, but the improvements might end there. On both of his interceptions, he tried to do way too much and forced the ball when it shouldn’t have been thrown,” Pizzuta said.

In two seasons, Thompson-Robinson has started four contests, going 1-3 in those games.

His lone win was in 2023 over the Pittsburgh Steelers, helping Cleveland earn a 13-10 victory over their AFC North rivals.

For his career, Thompson-Robinson has completed 52.8 percent of his passes for 697 yards, one touchdown, and nine interceptions during 13 appearances.

He’s also rushed for 174 yards on 29 carries over the past two seasons.

Cleveland will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in their final home game of the 2024 regular season.

