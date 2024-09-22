Analyst Reveals Which QB Has Most Pressure To Win Today’s Giants, Browns Game

When the Cleveland Browns square off against the New York Giants today at Huntington Banks Field, the game will feature two quarterbacks whose fanbases are desperate for them to have good games and lead their teams to victory.

Both Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and Giants quarterback Daniel Jones have immense pressure to perform well in today’s game as both are on high-cost contracts for their respective teams.

New York Post analyst Paul Schwartz believes that one quarterback in particular has a little more pressure to perform than the other.

The New York Post Sports’ X account shared a video clip of Schwartz answering a question about which quarterback will have the most pressure to win today’s game, and the analyst pointed to the Giants signal caller as facing the most stress among the two athletes.

“He has to play well for an extended period of time to have any measure of fan base,” Schwartz said, adding, “If he plays well, if the Giants win, then Thursday night, maybe Daniel Jones doesn’t get booed until the second three-and-out instead of the first incomplete pass; that’s what pressure is.”

Schwartz acknowledged that his take could be biased by the fact he covers the New York market, suggesting that if he was an analyst for Cleveland he may instead make an argument that Watson was under the most stress to perform.

He noted that similar to Watson, Jones had an awful season opener before rebounding in Week 2 with a better performance for his team.

The difference, however, is that Watson and the Browns won their second game, helping to displace some of the tension surrounding the quarterback while Jones’ team lost to the Washington Commanders.

