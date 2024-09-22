Analyst Reveals Browns’ Decision For Jedrick Wills

Despite having the second most athletes listed on the NFL’s injury report for Week 3, the Cleveland Browns are starting to get good news for some of its injured athletes.

Two of the players listed on this week’s report – defensive end Myles Garrett and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson – were limited in practice as the veterans are recuperating from injuries that were sustained before the season and using the days off to rest ahead of the Week 3 contest.

That’s not the only good news the Browns have in store for fans, according to analyst Brad Stainbrook.

On X, Stainbrook noted that Cleveland may also feature a player who would be making his first appearance on the field this season.

“LT Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee), listed as questionable, is expected to have his season debut this afternoon pending a pregame workout,” Stainbrook wrote.

Settled in for week three at Huntington Bank Field for #Browns vs #Giants. LT Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee), listed as questionable, is expected to have his season debut this afternoon pending a pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/4VT26eoz8C — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) September 22, 2024

Wills last played for the Browns during the team’s Week 8 victory over the Arizona Cardinals during the 2023 regular season.

In that game, Wills had a knee injury that required surgery, and the fifth-year offensive lineman sat out the entire offseason and preseason training camp practices to recover for the 2024 campaign.

Wills has been a starter for the Browns since the team chose him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Browns originally picked up his fifth-year option on his rookie contract, but the team has not extended his tenure with another deal as of yet.

Wills could be making his 54th start for the Browns in as many games should he successfully navigate the pregame workout.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals 1 Giants Defender Likely To Play Sunday