Joe Thomas Makes His Thoughts Clear On Coaching Future

The 2024 offseason for the Cleveland Browns has been a busy one thus far.

Despite winning 11 games and making the playoffs with an offense consisting mostly of backups, the Browns have fired a number of key offensive coaches.

That includes offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, running backs coach Stump Mitchell, and offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

The departure of Callahan from heading the offensive line brought about speculation that a certain Browns legend might want to take his place.

Former right tackle Joe Thomas is one of the greatest offensive linemen to ever play the game.

However, when asked if he would consider joining his former team as their new OL coach, Thomas made his thoughts very clear (via clevelanddotcom on Twitter.)

“I won’t be interested in NFL or college jobs until my kids are in college. Maybe not even then, but certainly not until then,” Thomas said.

Browns Hall of Famer Joe Thomas on if he’d be interested in replacing OL coach Bill Callahan: “I won’t be interested in NFL or college jobs until my kid are in college. Maybe not even then, but certainly not until then," he said. https://t.co/pHXhSkYF01 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) February 2, 2024

As you can tell from the family picture in the Tweet, Thomas’s kids are a long way from going to college, so the Browns can put adding him to their coaching staff on the back burner for a while.

While Thomas has no desire to coach in college or the NFL, he is coaching, nonetheless.

He is set to join the Munich Ravens of the European League of Football as an offensive coaching assistant.

He and his family have since moved to Germany and are getting settled in quite nicely.

As a Browns legend and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, any team would be lucky to have Thomas on their coaching staff.

It’s hard to think, though, that when Thomas is ready to come back to the NFL, the Browns won’t have first dibs on him.