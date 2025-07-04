Analyst Reveals Why Browns’ Offensive Line Struggled In 2024

The Cleveland Browns had one of the best offensive lines in the game just a couple of years ago.

While it might not be the most star-studded in terms of big names, it always found a way to get the job done.

Then, once assistant coach Bill Callahan left to join his son with the Tennessee Titans, that all changed.

The Browns hired Andy Dickerson to replace Callahan, and it didn’t work out.

However, according to analyst Lance Reisland, it wasn’t all Dickerson’s fault.

Reisland said that the line regressed as a whole because the Browns tried to suit Deshaun Watson’s skill set.

“They went away from their identity, And when you don’t have an identity — an identity doesn’t mean you’re going to win. An identity means you can be fixed,” Reisland said. “They were doing things that they weren’t used to. The scheme was more designed for Deshaun Watson. … It didn’t work out. So not only did the quarterback not work out, it also hurt the offensive line.”

The Browns parted with Dickerson after just one season, which was hardly a surprise.

Now, with Mike Bloomgren in charge of the unit, they’re expected to go back to what worked in the past.

The team has major questions at quarterback, and while there are four options to be the starter, none seems to be a long-term solution.

That’s why having a solid offensive line will be crucial to the organization, as whoever gets the nod at QB will need as much time and space to operate as possible.

Also, the Browns need to establish the run.

Injuries also took a toll on the offensive line last season, but whatever the case, there’s no margin for error this time around.

