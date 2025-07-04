Cleveland Mayor Reveals Honest Thoughts About New Browns Stadium

The Cleveland Browns are closer to getting their new stadium.

However, it’s impossible to please everybody.

The new chapter of this saga comes with a bit of a back-and-forth between Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibbs, who seem to be on opposite sides of this endeavor.

DeWine just signed off on a budget that will allocate $600 million from the Division of Unclaimed Funds to help pay for the $2.4 billion venue to be built at Brook Park.

Bibbs, on the other hand, believes that’s not in the best interests of the community.

“We are deeply disappointed that the final state budget includes both a $600 million public subsidy for a domed stadium in Brook Park and changes to Ohio’s Modell Law, provisions we strongly opposed and requested be removed,” Bibb said. “Relocating the Browns will divert economic activity from downtown, create a competing entertainment district, and disrupt the momentum of our lakefront redevelopment.”

The Browns have been trying to get a new stadium for years.

With this domed venue, the city will be eligible to host year-round major sporting events, such as a Final Four or perhaps the Super Bowl.

Of course, it also takes some magic away from AFC North football, even though the three other teams still play outdoors and face tough weather conditions for a big stretch of the season.

That has also been a subject of controversy among Browns fans, as some oppose the idea of playing home games indoors.

But at the end of the day, it seems like the wheels are in motion, regardless of how anybody feels about the project.

NEXT:

Browns Warned Against Making 'Nonsense' Trade