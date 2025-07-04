Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, July 4, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Cleveland Mayor Reveals Honest Thoughts About New Browns Stadium

Cleveland Mayor Reveals Honest Thoughts About New Browns Stadium

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Mayor Reveals Honest Thoughts About New Browns Stadium
(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are closer to getting their new stadium.

However, it’s impossible to please everybody.

The new chapter of this saga comes with a bit of a back-and-forth between Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibbs, who seem to be on opposite sides of this endeavor.

DeWine just signed off on a budget that will allocate $600 million from the Division of Unclaimed Funds to help pay for the $2.4 billion venue to be built at Brook Park.

Bibbs, on the other hand, believes that’s not in the best interests of the community.

“We are deeply disappointed that the final state budget includes both a $600 million public subsidy for a domed stadium in Brook Park and changes to Ohio’s Modell Law, provisions we strongly opposed and requested be removed,” Bibb said. “Relocating the Browns will divert economic activity from downtown, create a competing entertainment district, and disrupt the momentum of our lakefront redevelopment.”

The Browns have been trying to get a new stadium for years.

With this domed venue, the city will be eligible to host year-round major sporting events, such as a Final Four or perhaps the Super Bowl.

Of course, it also takes some magic away from AFC North football, even though the three other teams still play outdoors and face tough weather conditions for a big stretch of the season.

That has also been a subject of controversy among Browns fans, as some oppose the idea of playing home games indoors.

But at the end of the day, it seems like the wheels are in motion, regardless of how anybody feels about the project.

NEXT:  Browns Warned Against Making 'Nonsense' Trade
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation