Analyst Reveals Why Shedeur Sanders Fans Should Be Excited

Shedeur Sanders is no longer a draft mystery for the Cleveland Browns. He already has one NFL season under his belt, and while it was far from perfect, one local analyst believes Browns fans have legitimate reasons to feel optimistic about what comes next.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Ken Carman weighed in on the Browns’ quarterback outlook following Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s decision to return to school. That move reshaped the 2026 draft board and, in Carman’s view, made the Browns’ current situation with Sanders more encouraging.

“I think Shedeur fans should be pretty excited,” Carman said. “I don’t like Ty Simpson enough to just take him in the back end of the first round. I don’t want to make the wrong investment in the first round.”

Sanders completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, threw seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and posted a 3–4 record in games he started.

Those numbers reflect the reality of a young quarterback learning on the fly. Sanders was asked to step into difficult situations behind an injured offensive line and with a limited group of proven playmakers. At times, the results were messy, particularly when it came to turnovers and decision-making under pressure.

Still, coaches and teammates consistently pointed to his poise, competitiveness, and leadership as bright spots during a turbulent season. Sanders showed he was not overwhelmed by the moment, even when the offense struggled to find rhythm.

The Browns enter the offseason with major questions across the offense, including at wide receiver and looming changes along the offensive line. The team also holds multiple early draft picks, giving it flexibility to prioritize help at other positions rather than locking into a quarterback they are not sold on.

That approach could benefit Sanders directly. Rather than being pushed aside by a high draft pick, he may enter training camp with a real opportunity to compete for meaningful snaps or even the starting job, depending on how the quarterback room shakes out.

Sanders is not a finished product. His rookie tape shows mechanical flaws, risky throws, and stretches of inconsistency. But it also shows arm talent, toughness, and the ability to rally teammates during difficult moments.

The Browns do not have to decide today whether Sanders is their long-term answer. What they do have is a young quarterback who has already experienced the speed of the NFL, learned from mistakes, and shown he belongs in the league.

