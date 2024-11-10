Browns Nation

Sunday, November 10, 2024
Analyst Reveals Wild Odds Browns Have To Win AFC North In 2024

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have the NFL’s longest active drought for finishing on top of their division, having last won an AFC North crown in the 1980s.

Every other NFL franchise has won a division title since 1999, the year the Browns were reborn in Cleveland.

The road to ending that streak this season is long and narrow after the Browns began the season with a 2-7 record, but a chance remains nonetheless.

Analyst Ken McKusick shared on X a wild stat from Oddschecker, one that shows the Browns’ chances of winning the AFC North division this year.

According to McKusick’s post, the Browns have a 0.1 percent opportunity to earn their first crown since 1989.

Cleveland’s pathway to winning the AFC North crown starts with winning all four remaining games against their divisional rivals as well as most – if not all – of the team’s other four non-divisional contests.

Then, the Browns would need a lot of luck around the NFL and for the other AFC North squads to have significant losing skids.

McKusick revealed the Baltimore Ravens – a team that won their second divisional contest against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week – have the best chance at earning the divisional crown at 72.5 percent.

Pittsburgh currently sits atop the division with a 6-2 record, but the Steelers have the second-best chance at winning the league with a 22.6 percent shot.

The Bengals have very small odds of winning the league, according to Oddschecker.

At 4-6, the Browns’ in-state rivals have a two percent chance of claiming an AFC North crown this year.

Browns Nation