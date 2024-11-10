Browns Nation

Sunday, November 10, 2024
Josh Cribbs Identifies Browns Top 3 Needs For 2025

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 11: The line of scrimmage of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

With the Cleveland Browns losing seven of their first nine contests, analysts across the league have plenty of thoughts about what the team needs to do during the offseason to become competitive again next year.

Former Browns player and analyst Josh Cribbs is among that group.

On “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” this week, the host of the show revealed three things he believes the Browns should address before the 2025 season.

Cribbs shared that the offensive line, a strong defensive end, and a top-tier wide receiver are the three most pressing issues for Cleveland this offseason (via X).

Cribbs pointed to the offense line as his top priority, an area where the Browns have struggled this season.

Many of the unit’s players are aging or coming off injuries that have prevented them from playing the full season.

His second priority was to find another “star on the other side” of defensive end Myles Garrett to help the pass rush become one of the league’s best units next season.

Cribbs suggested the Browns could look at other franchises to “poach some guys” that could be available for the right price either in free agency or via trade.

The Browns’ final area of improvement is the wide receiver position, according to Cribbs.

“I think we need to go out and get a guy,” the former NFL wide receiver explained, adding, “We need a true stud at receiver.”

Cribbs said that the cumulative impact of having a top-tier wide receiver would be Cleveland’s entire wide receiver unit would rise up, bolstering the talents surrounding whomever the Browns install as their quarterback next season.

Browns Nation