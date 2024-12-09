Browns Nation

Sunday, December 8, 2024
Analyst Reveals Worrisome Injury Update On Greg Newsome

By
Leave a Comment
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will have multiple injuries to contend with following their latest game, a 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition to Mike Ford leaving the game with a concussion, the Browns also lost Greg Newsome during the outing.

Newsome was in punt coverage when his injury occurred, and the cornerback visited the medical tent during the fourth quarter.

Following the game, the cornerback updated his status as he told analyst Scott Petrak he hopes his injury is not serious enough to miss games any games this season.

Browns CB Greg Newsome II said he felt hamstring pop on punt return (he was blocking.) Hopes injury isn’t as bad as he thinks and he can keep playing,” Petrak shared.

Newsome has struggled at times in 2024.

The cornerback has played in all 13 contests this season, recording 27 tackles, five pass deflections, and one interception this year.

Heading into the contest, Newsome had surrendered a career-worst 461 receiving yards to opponents while also allowing four touchdowns to those receivers, according to Pro Football Reference.

His completion percentage to opponents is among the worst he’s had in four years, allowing completions on 61.2 percent of the passes he had faced before playing the Steelers.

Coming into Sunday’s game, Newsome’s coverage of Steelers wide receiver George Pickens would have been among the biggest storylines in the contest.

Pickens was a last-minute scratch from the lineup, negating the opportunity for a rematch between the two players after their last outing together ended in a postgame fight.

