Analyst Reveals Worrisome Stats About Shedeur Sanders

Nothing was going right for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday during their game against the Chicago Bears. But, as always, the spotlight was extra bright on quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders didn’t have a great game, a painful truth made even worse when compared to his last showing against the Tennessee Titans just a week before.

When digging into the numbers on social media, Anthony Lima pointed out just how poorly Sanders has done.

“Shedeur Sanders’ ranking out of 44 quarterbacks who have logged at least 165 snaps. EPA+CPOE – 44th, Adj EPA/Play – 44th, EPA/Play – 44th, Success Rate – 44th, CPOE – 44th, Comp % – 43rd,” Lima posted on X.

On Sunday, Sanders went 18-of-35 for 177 yards and three interceptions. Again and again, the Bears had his number, and it felt like much of the progress he had been showing over the last several weeks had totally evaporated.

Since enjoying his first start only a few weeks ago, many Browns fans have said that Sanders could be the future of the team and was growing comfortable being Cleveland’s leader. These numbers prove that he has a long way to go, and his showing against the Bears has raised a lot of concerns.

He is still young, he still has talent, and he could still improve all of the weak parts of his game, but these stats highlighted by Lima give the Browns a reason to move on from him if they choose. The offseason has been looming over Sanders all year long, partly because the Browns could choose to find a new quarterback in the draft.

With these statistics weighing heavily, especially after the loss to Chicago, the offseason might seem even scarier to Sanders right now.

