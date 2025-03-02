Insider Proposes Interesting QB Draft Strategy For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have to add talent all over the roster.

Nevertheless, it seems like they won’t be able to compete at a high level until they finally figure things out at the quarterback position.

That’s why Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot wants them to have an open competition and an insurance policy.

In her latest column, she argued that the team should not only take a quarterback at No. 2 but also double down and find another one further down in the NFL Draft:

“I’ve said this many times before and I’ll say it again: with 11 picks in this draft, I’d take one at No. 2, and another one later in the draft. There are some good ones who can be selected a little later, such as Ohio State’s Will Howard and Syracuse’s Kyle McCord, the former Buckeye who’s been getting some excellent buzz,” Cabot said.

That makes sense, as you can never rule out that one of the guys taken later can end up being a starting-caliber player.

We even saw that recently with the San Francisco 49ers, as Trey Lance ended up looking like a perennial backup at best while former Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy became a starter for a Super Bowl team.

Also, this isn’t a particularly promising class at quarterback, so you can never be so sure.

Then again, that also makes using two draft picks to get a quarterback all the more risky.

This team could use some youth and talent all over the roster, and having 11 picks this year, this could be a crucial offseason for this organization.

The Browns have an opportunity to get either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders near the top of the NFL Draft.

Hopefully, if they decide to go that way, they will silence their doubters and prove that, unlike what has been said about them, they can be stars at the next level.

