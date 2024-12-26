Analyst Rips Browns For Not Making ‘Logical’ Decisions This Season

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive playbook this season reads more like a mystery novel, leaving fans and analysts alike wondering about the plot twists in their decision-making.

The story began with the Browns standing firmly behind Deshaun Watson, despite his visible struggles on the field.

When injury sidelined Watson, Jameis Winston stepped in and showed real promise as a starter.

But just as things seemed to be clicking, the Browns threw another curveball – shifting play-calling responsibilities from head coach Kevin Stefanski to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

These offensive decisions particularly caught the attention of NFL analyst Ross Tucker, who recently shared his thoughts on 92.3 The Fan.

“There are things that happen in Cleveland that are not logical or easily explained,” Tucker noted.

He went on to put himself in Stefanski’s shoes:

“If I’m Kevin, I want to go down with my guns blazing, and I want to go down doing it my way. I’m calling the plays. It’s my offense. I’m picking the quarterback that we bring in… and if we suck, I’m going to get fired. If we’re good, maybe I’ll be a three time Coach of the Year. We’ll find out.”

"There are things that happen in Cleveland that are not logical or easily explained…" @RossTuckerNFL on @afternoon923FAN on the #Browns offensive decisions this season 🏈⬇️ 🔊 Full audio: https://t.co/TrNKEp4OeC pic.twitter.com/feFBc3udbJ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 26, 2024

Tucker’s criticism centered on the timing of Dorsey’s elevation to play-caller, which coincided with Winston taking the reins at quarterback.

The situation became more complex considering Winston had joined Cleveland expecting to run Stefanski’s play-action-heavy system.

Instead, he found himself navigating Dorsey’s RPO-focused schemes – plays originally designed with Watson in mind.

As the season progresses, the Browns face a crucial decision about Dorsey’s future with the team.

So far, the results haven’t exactly inspired confidence, leaving Cleveland’s offensive strategy under continued scrutiny.

NEXT:

Denzel Ward Reveals His Thoughts On Myles Garrett's Recent Comments