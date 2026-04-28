Analyst Shuts Down Biggest Knock On Spencer Fano

The 2026 NFL Draft has officially concluded, and the Cleveland Browns have already been given an overwhelmingly positive stamp of approval. The fanbase is excited about the prospects they acquired, and most of the media have hyped up their draft.

If these picks pan out as well as people have noted thus far, the Browns’ outlook for 2026 and beyond is looking up. However, just because the reception has gone over well to this point, not everyone is sold on this team’s selections, especially when it comes to No. 9 overall, Spencer Fano.

Fano was the team’s target from the get-go, and even after trading with the Kansas City Chiefs to move back in the order, he was still available. There has been some criticism about certain parts of his game, including his arm length, but analyst Lance Reisland was quick to dismiss that on social media.

“Spencer Fano is an outstanding tackle prospect. Any concerns with arm length are outweighed by elite foot quickness and movement skills. His feet are light, active, and explosive, allowing him to stay in phase, mirror rushers, and consistently win in space,” Reisland posted on X.

Spencer Fano is an outstanding tackle prospect. Any concerns with arm length are outweighed by elite foot quickness and movement skills. His feet are light, active, and explosive, allowing him to stay in phase, mirror rushers, and consistently win in space. #Browns — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) April 27, 2026

As Reisland pointed out, Fano’s arms might not be as long as one would expect or hope for from someone of his size, but that doesn’t mean that he’s a bad prospect. In his mind, Fano’s athleticism and general intangibles are elite, so one negative knock isn’t enough to bring down his ceiling in this offense.

Fano was brought in to protect the Browns’ quarterback in 2026, whether that’s Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, or someone to be named later. This team has prioritized offensive line throughout the offseason, and adding Fano in the draft was just one more move to try to solidify one of the worst units in the league from a year ago.

A solid offense starts with a staunch offensive line, something the Browns haven’t had in some time. Of course, they’ll have to have the right quarterback in place to be as efficient as possible, but building out the line with Fano as a cornerstone piece seems like a step in the right direction. There’s still more building to do if they want to be competitive in their division and in the AFC in general, but their offseason moves have told fans that they’re serious about bringing this team to better places.

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