Thursday, December 26, 2024
Denzel Ward Reveals His Thoughts On Myles Garrett's Recent Comments

Denzel Ward Reveals His Thoughts On Myles Garrett’s Recent Comments

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a third quarter sack with Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

Last week, Myles Garrett gave an honest answer about continuing his career with the Cleveland Browns as he suggested he may explore other options should the team decide on a full-blown rebuild during the offseason.

Since Garrett’s comments last week, multiple players have come to his defense and explained that the defensive end is a competitor looking to win the game’s ultimate prize before his NFL career is over.

That’s the sentiment Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, a teammate of Garrett’s for the past six years, made on Thursday when he revealed his thoughts about the defensive end’s previous comments.

“I’m ready to win as well. We’re competitors and winners and we’re just looking to try and find a way to the top. We’re just looking for how to get there,” Ward said.

Both Ward and Garrett have been in Cleveland since the franchise selected them in the first round of back-to-back drafts.

Garrett was the top overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft while Ward was the No. 4 pick in 2018.

The defenders have made multiple Pro Bowls.

Both players could add to those totals this year.

After being named the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett added another title to his growing list of accomplishments this season: the youngest player to record his 100th career sack.

Garrett did that last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, taking down quarterback Joe Burrow to bring his career total to 100.5 sacks.

Browns Nation