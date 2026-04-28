One Analyst’s Browns Prediction For 2026 Is Turning Heads

The Cleveland Browns’ 2025 season didn’t go according to plan, winning just five games. This brought their win total over the past two seasons to eight, which was one of many reasons that the organization moved on from Kevin Stefanski.

They’re entering the Todd Monken era, which could yield more positive results, but only time will tell. Some Browns fans are more optimistic than others, but if you ask analyst Emory Hunt, this team is in for much greater success than they’ve had in the past two seasons, combined. Hunt talked about his excitement and expectations for this organization in a recent conversation on 92.3’s The Fan.

“I think the Browns can win 10 games. They weren’t as bad as their record indicated. I love Todd Monken. I could see 10 games for the Browns and being in the playoffs as well,” Hunt said.

"I think the Browns can win 10 games. They weren't as bad as their record indicated. I love Todd Monken. I could see 10 games for the Browns and being in the playoffs as well." 🚨 @FBallGameplan with @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on his expectations for the #Browns in 2026 pic.twitter.com/S40CYN3nTK — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 27, 2026

Hunt might be shooting for the stars in believing that this team can win 10 games, but stranger things have happened in the NFL lately. The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots were nowhere close to title-contender favorites heading into the 2025 campaign, and they ended up being the NFC and AFC representatives in the Super Bowl.

The NFL can quickly shift, and as Hunt pointed out, a new coach can completely change the tide of a franchise, bringing it to heights that nobody could have dreamt about the previous year. Monken doesn’t have recent experience as a head coach, just as an offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens, but he did lead one of the most dynamic offenses in football.

The Browns don’t have a quarterback quite as dynamic as Lamar Jackson, but with the right system in place, and if their new draft picks come together and create something special, the ceiling is limitless. Cleveland fans have been filled with hope in many previous preseasons, only for their dreams to be crushed as soon as they came into their minds. With any luck, the hype surrounding this organization is more than blind faith, but it’ll turn into something real for fans to cling to over the next several seasons.

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