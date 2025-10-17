Browns Nation

Friday, October 17, 2025
Analyst Rips Browns GM After Joe Flacco's Big Performance

Analyst Rips Browns GM After Joe Flacco’s Big Performance

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

Thursday’s primetime NFL contest featured two of the Cleveland Browns’ AFC North rivals playing on a national stage.

A last-minute field goal was the difference as former Browns quarterback Joe Flacco led the Cincinnati Bengals to a 33-31 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Flacco’s performance is leading to a lot of questions about why the 40-year-old veteran was traded from the Browns this season.

Those are questions that, according to Browns analyst Tony Rizzo, all point to one conclusion — it’s time for Cleveland GM Andrew Berry to go.

Rizzo ripped into Berry following Flacco’s incredible outing, calling for Berry’s firing.

“How could you do that, Andrew? Why on Earth did you feel the need to trade this guy to a division opponent for a fifth-round draft pick? Fireable offense. That is a fireable offense,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo said that Berry has “screwed up” the quarterback situation.

In his first game for the Bengals, Flacco completed 31 of his 47 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Those single-game stats were better than any of his four starts for the Browns this year.

Rizzo’s rant also took aim at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, questioning how much longer Andrew Berry will keep his job after trading Joe Flacco.

Although Flacco wasn’t considered a long-term solution for Cleveland, Berry signed the quarterback with hopes that Flacco would rekindle his magical run from 2023 to make Cleveland competitive this season.

As Rizzo made clear, those once-bright hopes are now just distant memories for Browns fans.

Earnest Horn
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

