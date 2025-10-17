Browns Nation

Friday, October 17, 2025
Browns Legend Reveals Why He's Excited About Shedeur Sanders

Browns Legend Reveals Why He’s Excited About Shedeur Sanders

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Browns Legend Reveals Why He’s Excited About Shedeur Sanders
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had a well-documented struggle at the quarterback position for over two decades.

For whatever reason, they haven’t been able to find a long-term franchise starter, which has caused a lot of frustration within the organization and fanbase alike.

This year has been no different, as they started the season with Joe Flacco under center, but transitioned to rookie Dillon Gabriel after things went south.

Flacco is now on the Cincinnati Bengals, so he can’t bail them out anymore, and if Gabriel struggles down the stretch, they could turn to Shedeur Sanders.

Browns legend, Hanford Dixon, believes the organization should make that decision quickly, going over his thoughts on “The Top Dawgs Show.”

“I just think, that that boy can maneuver, he can do some things, he can make some plays, he can make up for some of the things we’re missing,” Dixon said.

In his eyes, Sanders does a lot that Gabriel does not do, which would bring a unique skillset to this offense that they haven’t seen in quite some time.

While there’s something to be said about letting a player like Gabriel grow and develop, making some mistakes along the way, this could be a good opportunity for Sanders to show what he can do in an NFL system.

Sanders is starting to get more support from fans on social media, but the Browns have yet to give in to the pressure of potentially starting him soon.

Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the

