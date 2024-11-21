Browns Nation

Thursday, November 21, 2024
Analyst Rips Browns, Says They Have ‘Never Been A Championship Contender’

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 11: Cleveland Browns helmets rest on the bench prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had a good year.

They had high hopes and expectations entering the season, as they had even made the playoffs last year with Joe Flacco at the helm.

Unfortunately, they haven’t been able to live up to that hype.

Deshaun Watson’s subpar play, injuries, lack of discipline, and overall bad luck repeatedly got in this team’s way.

That’s why NFL analyst Nick Wilson believes it’s time to get a clean slate with this team.

On 92.3 The Fan, he argued there was no way to congratulate or celebrate this regime, even if they decided to right their wrong by pulling the plug on Watson.

He thinks there’s no valid reason for this regime to continue, as they haven’t accomplished what they were supposed to, which was to be a Super Bowl contender.

Wilson argues that the Browns were a playoff-caliber team at one point, but the whole point of trading for Watson was to be a Super Bowl-caliber team, and that was never the case.

In hindsight, the Deshaun Watson trade might be remembered as one of the worst in NFL history.

The fans turned their backs on him; he didn’t play well, and his off-the-field issues were impossible to ignore.

To make things worse, it also set the team back years because of all the draft picks they had to give up to get him.

At this point, all that matters is that they finally fix that mistake.

Browns Nation