Analyst Rips Browns, Says They Have ‘Never Been A Championship Contender’

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had a good year.

They had high hopes and expectations entering the season, as they had even made the playoffs last year with Joe Flacco at the helm.

Unfortunately, they haven’t been able to live up to that hype.

Deshaun Watson’s subpar play, injuries, lack of discipline, and overall bad luck repeatedly got in this team’s way.

That’s why NFL analyst Nick Wilson believes it’s time to get a clean slate with this team.

On 92.3 The Fan, he argued there was no way to congratulate or celebrate this regime, even if they decided to right their wrong by pulling the plug on Watson.

"How can you say the model's working? You've been a playoff contender, but you never seriously became a championship contender. That was the point of the Deshaun thing." @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin spotlight the #Browns 'stability' discussion pic.twitter.com/3Q84vBS83C — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 20, 2024

He thinks there’s no valid reason for this regime to continue, as they haven’t accomplished what they were supposed to, which was to be a Super Bowl contender.

Wilson argues that the Browns were a playoff-caliber team at one point, but the whole point of trading for Watson was to be a Super Bowl-caliber team, and that was never the case.

In hindsight, the Deshaun Watson trade might be remembered as one of the worst in NFL history.

The fans turned their backs on him; he didn’t play well, and his off-the-field issues were impossible to ignore.

To make things worse, it also set the team back years because of all the draft picks they had to give up to get him.

At this point, all that matters is that they finally fix that mistake.

