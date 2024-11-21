Analyst Believes The Browns’ Culture Should Not Be Questioned

It should go without saying that the Cleveland Browns haven’t had the season they hoped they would.

Standing on a 2-8 record makes the playoffs seem almost impossible.

Notably, most of the losses haven’t been particularly close, and it hasn’t been a good look for this team overall.

In most cases, the head coach could’ve and should’ve been fired midway through the season, and there would be more than enough reasons to part ways with him at the end of the year as well.

Nevertheless, the Browns have a unique situation.

Kevin Stefanski has repeatedly proven to be a good coach, so firing him just months after giving him a contract extension would be odd.

Moreover, former NFL player Ross Tucker believes that all the talk about the Browns’ culture problem is false.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, Tucker remembered all the great things Stefanski has done, even leading the team to the playoffs with a backup quarterback last season:

"That seemed like a really good and impressive culture to me a year ago. So, this offseason, did (Stefanski) forget to take his culture pills? I think they do have a good culture."@RossTuckerNFL doesn't understand questioning #Browns culture, Kevin Stefanski on @afternoon923FAN pic.twitter.com/MDWWxlcPhe — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 20, 2024

Granted, there have been some problematic issues, mostly discipline-related.

Then again, as Tucker pointed out, firing Stefanski would most likely lead the team to be the same underperforming and dysfunctional team of old.

Tucker doesn’t think this team needs a clean slate with a new regime, and he might be right.

Of course, having Mike Vrabel take the reins and become the coach is appealing, but Kevin Stefanski should’ve earned the benefit of the doubt with this team already.

